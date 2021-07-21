BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $985,624.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,025.15 or 0.99999152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

