Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $22.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $22.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

