Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $11.25 billion and $3.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.52 or 0.00785059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00088046 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,244,007,398 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.