Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 18,848 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

