Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $345.90

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.90 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 533576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

A number of analysts recently commented on BIFF shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51.

In other Biffa news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

