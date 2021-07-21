Bibox Token Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bibox Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

BIX is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

