BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 89,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,417,201 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $60.46.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price objective on BHP Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.