B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 438.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

