Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.05%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -111.52% -78.41% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 174.45 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -5.46 NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air.

Summary

Beyond Air beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

