Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

BLTS stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

