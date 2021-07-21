Berkley W R Corp Makes New $724,000 Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.26% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $23,047,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,507,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,308,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

