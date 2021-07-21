Berkley W R Corp Lowers Position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

