Berkley W R Corp Invests $983,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRPMU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.