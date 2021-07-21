Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 102,628 AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.92% of AGBA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGBA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

