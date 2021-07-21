Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

