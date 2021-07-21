Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJAQ stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

