BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $20.83 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $372,100.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013974 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00794264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

