Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 50,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

