Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €162.55 ($191.24) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €156.06.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

