Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,704.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

