Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.99 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $700.13 million and approximately $130.99 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012708 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00755649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,718,839 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.