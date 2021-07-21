Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.88. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.