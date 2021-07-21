Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

TSE ABX opened at C$26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

