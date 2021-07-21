Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETTYF remained flat at $$33.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 952. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

