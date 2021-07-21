Barclays PLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $4,874,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

