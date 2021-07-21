Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Insiders acquired 20,132 shares of company stock worth $570,632 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACNB opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

