Barclays PLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNWB opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

