Barclays PLC Has $345,000 Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1,204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 580.98 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

