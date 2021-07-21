Barclays PLC Buys 672 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

SAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAL stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

