Barclays PLC Buys 12,938 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 165.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

