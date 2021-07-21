Barclays PLC Acquires 21,182 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

