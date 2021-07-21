Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

