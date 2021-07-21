Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 695 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $875.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

