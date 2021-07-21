Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,635 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

