Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,979 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Escalade worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Escalade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ESCA opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

