Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 801,964 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

