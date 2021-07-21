Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Forterra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

FRTA stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

