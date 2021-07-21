Bank of Montreal Can Sells 700 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $292,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

