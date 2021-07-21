Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,412 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

