Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,462 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.