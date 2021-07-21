Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.