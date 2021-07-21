Bank of Montreal Can Has $50,000 Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

