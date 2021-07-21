Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and traded as low as $14.69. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCMXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $2.3533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

