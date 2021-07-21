Bank of America Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,020.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $890.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.50.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $15.88 on Wednesday, hitting $939.17. 16,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,073. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $965.98. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

