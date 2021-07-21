Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $8,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BSBR stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

