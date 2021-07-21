Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANC opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

