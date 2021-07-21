Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.59. 115,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

