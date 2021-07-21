Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,561. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

