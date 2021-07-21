Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.85 ($55.12).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €32.85 ($38.65) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.90.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.