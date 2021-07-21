Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXSM stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

